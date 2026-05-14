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Free Hummingbird festival returns as Starsmore construction nears completion

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:38 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Volunteers with the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon are preparing for the 33rd annual Hummingbird festival Saturday as accessibility improvements wrap up at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The schedule is packed with different bird talks, nature walks and live raptor demonstrations and education with the Pueblo Raptor Center. The nature center will also host local vendors, arts and crafts, and, of course, lots and lots of hummingbird feeders.

Friends of Cheyenne Cañon said it pushed the festival back a week and expects the main plaza at the Starsmore Nature Center to be open on Saturday. If it's not open, they will move just down the path to the South Cañon picnic space. People can park on the street or in the lot right off of Evans Avenue and S Cheyenne Canyon Road.

The nature center has been under construction since early March. The city is adding a new outdoor plaza and classroom space, renovated restrooms, parking improvements and accessibility improvements to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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