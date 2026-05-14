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UPDATE: Surprising number of damaged concrete panels removed from Highway 115 in Penrose

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Updated
today at 7:20 AM
Published 6:00 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) have removed dozens of concrete pavement panels that were cracked and broken along the five miles of Highway 115 in Pensose.   

And this week, workers were still using saws to cut out the remaining affected panels on the north end of the project area.

CDOT has closed the northbound lanes in that stretch, and one lane in each direction shares the southbound lanes; there is a constant noise from southbound traffic passing over the rumble strips on the right shoulder.

There are several intersections where drivers can turn onto or off the highway.    

Although the panels come in a variety of sizes, many are surprisingly long, wide, and deep; some empty slots have been removed and filled with new concrete.

The cause of the damage is unclear, though many residents believe constant heavy truck traffic is a factor.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior will speak with CDOT's project manager later on Thursday to learn more.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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