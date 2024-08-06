Until starting at KRDO13, Bradley Davis spent his childhood and early adult life breathing heavy near sea level. North Texas born and raised, he returned to his father's home state to attend the best journalism school in the world (The University of Missouri, of course!) to pursue his dream as a sports broadcaster.

Bradley started his professional career in Jackson, MS, as a sports anchor and reporter. He drove thousands of miles across the state covering Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Southern Miss (among others).

His favorite part of the gig was connecting with the Mississippi community and telling the sports stories that mattered most. Now, over 1,200 miles Northwest and one mile up, he hopes to do the same in his new journey in a new realm as a specialist morning reporter in Colorado Springs.

Outside of the office, Bradley likes (and hates sometimes) to run. He qualified for the Boston Marathon while in Jackson and is excited to use his newfound altitude powers to beat the water breathers. If you have a story idea, running trail tip, or want to talk Dallas sports (not accepting Cowboys talk at the moment) shoot him an email at Bradley.Davis@KRDO.com.