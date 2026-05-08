Absolutely Colorado: Care and Share partners with USPS for annual food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share is partnering with the U.S. Postal Service for its annual “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” on May 9, the nation’s largest one-day food drive, which has collected nearly 2 billion pounds of food over 34 years, officials said.

Letter carriers across the country will pick up non-perishable donations left by residents at mailboxes and front porches, helping stock shelves at local food banks and pantries.

Care and Share will then help sort and distribute the donations to roughly 300 partner agencies.

“Last year, 45,000 pounds of food came in, and then we're able to get that food in, get it sorted, and we send it out to about 300 partner agencies across Colorado Springs, El Paso County, and Central and Southern Colorado,” Springer said.

Residents can participate by leaving unopened, non-perishable food items out for their mail carrier to collect during regular delivery routes.

“So I'm so excited to see where, how it ends, and how it goes. We're always nervous about this, but thanks to our customers that are so loyal to us that we'll hopefully do an amazing job,” John Meyer said.

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