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Deputy’s heroic actions earn him inaugural Hometown Hero Award

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office
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Published 2:49 PM

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Chaffee County Sheriff's Department (CCSO) Deputy has been awarded the inaugural Hometown Hero Award sponsored by the Department of Justice in honor of the United States 250th birthday.

Courtesy of Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Deputy Donnie Smith from CCSO is known for his heroic actions while on duty.

Below are examples of Deputy Smith's heroic actions provided by USACO:

  • In November 2022, he rescued a woman who fell approximately 500 feet down a large ice field on Mount Yale. He was helicoptered to the apex above the severely injured woman, tended to her injuries, and stayed with her until daylight, when she could be airlifted to the hospital. His actions not only saved this woman’s life but also helped save her severely frostbitten feet.
  • In October 2024, late at night and after a full day of patrol, he was helicoptered to the top of La Plata Peak to rescue a man who had fallen while hiking and sustained severe injuries and was unable to hike down. Because of the late hour, the helicopter was unable to rescue the injured hiker, and again he stayed the night with the man in freezing temperatures above 13,000 feet until he could be airlifted at daybreak. These actions saved the hiker’s life.
  • In 2025, he continued to deploy tear gas into a building while a suspect fired multiple shots at him. 
  • He created a medical program to teach agency staff tactical medicine, including treating bullet wounds in the field.
  • He also serves as a Tactical Medical Party on the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office tactical team and has worked as a paramedic and as a ski patroller. 

"When I think of the word hero, I immediately picture Deputy Smith,” said Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich. “Whenever a job is too difficult for the rest of us, Deputy Smith steps in to accomplish the mission. Donnie is a hero for the heroes.”

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