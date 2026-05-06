Woodland Park artist finds inspiration in spring snowstorm

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many in southern Colorado see a messy commute in this spring snowstorm, one Woodland Park artist sees something entirely different: inspiration.

For Frank Glass, creativity doesn’t begin with a blank canvas—it starts with the view outside his studio.

“It has to stem from something… the mountain,” Glass said.

On most days, that “something” is Pikes Peak, a constant frame of reference just beyond his window.

“Oh, it’s beautiful when Pikes Peak is covered in a blanket of white,” Glass said.

But during storms like this, when the mountain disappears behind clouds and snowfall, Glass adjusts his perspective.

“If it’s snowing and cold outside and I don’t want to feel cold, then I’ll paint something warm,” he explained. “That’s the beauty of color and canvas and brushes. The possibilities are limitless.”

Where others may see slushy roads and difficult driving conditions, Glass notices contrast and detail—the way shadows stretch across snow or how a bright red car stands out against a white backdrop.

Even when the landscape outside is muted, his imagination isn’t.

And while today’s storm may obscure his usual view, it’s likely only temporary. By morning, Glass will be watching closely—ready to translate whatever the storm leaves behind onto his next canvas.

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