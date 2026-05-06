Skip to Content
Top Stories

CSPD and Switchbacks provide soccer clinic and new soccer balls for students

By
Updated
today at 10:43 AM
Published 10:38 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It may not have been ideal weather, but that didn't stop the Colorado Springs Police Department and their partners from making some magic at Centennial Elementary School.

In partnership with SCHEELS, the Colorado Springs Police Department PlayCOS program showed up with a full dump truck of soccer balls, 350 in all, which were then donated to the students with the help of some Switchbacks soccer players and Ziggy, the team mascot.

"You know, bringing all these partnerships together benefits the community, right? And not only that, but we're helping bridge those bonds with the police department and the youth of our community," said Sergeant Ronnie Taylor.

The students were also treated to a soccer clinic, where they received tips from the pro players in attendance.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.