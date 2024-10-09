Cedar Springs Mental Health Hospital’s Medical Director’s license placed on probation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A 2024 Colorado Medical Board decision placed one Colorado Springs Medical Director's license under probation after one patient received more than double the dose of recommended antipsychotic medication.

Dr. Ricky Gray is the Medical Director for Cedar Springs Hospital.

The hospital responded to KRDO13 Investigate's request for comment in an email.

Dr. Gray was placed on probation by the Colorado Medical Board pending completion of a required medical course. Cedar Springs Hospital is cooperating with the Board as appropriate. - Christina Reynoso, MSL, MSW, Director of Business Development for Cedar Springs Hospital

The decision issued in early September by the Colorado Medical Board under the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) shows that Dr. Gray erroneously issued more than double the recommended dosage of an anti-psychotic medication to a patient in March of 2023 in a matter of 18 days.

The documents detail that the patient was then discharged from Cedar Springs and a family member observed the patient "experiencing muscle stiffness, shaking, drooling, difficulty in speaking, unsteady gate, rapid breathing, and vomiting." The report then states that the patient was diagnosed with a life-threatening neurologic condition associated with the use of antipsychotic agents.

The board's decision means that Dr. Gray will get a letter of admonition and is required to enroll in and complete a Master Psychopharmacology Program within a year. After he completes those requirements, Dr. Gray can then apply for the restoration of his license to an "unrestricted status."

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to DORA for more information regarding the decision and obtained this statement.