11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley disbarred

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Linda Stanley, the 11th Judicial District District Attorney has been disbarred by the Colorado Supreme Court, according to a ruling independently obtained by KRDO13 Investigates.

According to the 83-page ruling against Stanley, the disbarment will take effect in 35 days.

Within the Colorado Supreme Court, the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge presides over formal complaints against attorneys.

The 11th Judicial District covers Fremont, Park, Chaffee, and Custer Counties.

In 2023, KRDO13 Investigates obtained public documents that showed the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel (OARC), a state body that disciplines attorneys, was recommending that 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley "be appropriately disciplined for such misconduct."

The document, filed with Presiding Disciplinary Judge Byron Large, claimed that DA Stanley violated seven "rules of professional conduct for attorneys" by speaking publicly about multiple open criminal cases, including that of Barry Morphew, violating mandatory evidence disclosures to defense attorneys, and attempting to investigate a sitting judge without criminal evidence backing it up.

KRDO13 Investigates also confirmed that DA Stanley was under state investigation in October 2022. There were several complaints filed against her to the OARC by defense attorneys, concerned citizens, and even law enforcement over the previous year.

Linda Stanley has denied the allegations made against her.

The full ruling can be read below.