Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animals visit Colorado Springs senior living community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Residents at StoneCreek of Flying Horse had a visit from some Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animals on Thursday.

The mobile zoo brought reptiles, a hen, and a ferret for the seniors to meet.

Doug Murphy decided to pet the boa snake and said the experience rekindled memories from a family trip he took years ago to Florida.

"We're in the Everglades once and, my niece was holding an alligator. So I figured, well, the snake like this can't be that bad," said Murphy.

Marie Smith said today will be a day she'll never forget.

"I'm very appreciative. I think they're very generous. And I think it's extremely interesting. So thank you for doing that," said Smith. "I petted a boa and I looked at the lizard which I have never really been that close to before."

Angelina Kammerer is a wildlife educator with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and she said seeing the faces of the seniors made this event worth it.

"Oh my gosh, it has been so much fun. We've had so many incredible questions, which I love. I love setting up like this where we can just walk around and people can see animals up close," said Kammerer.

After the zoo visit, the seniors were also treated to some live music by the Kevin Austin Band.