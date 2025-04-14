Structure fire started by cigarettes kills pet, injures resident

By Barclay Idsal

Click here for updates on this story

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — A structure fire that killed a cat and left one resident injured on Sunday in the 5900 block of W. Ellens Ferry Drive was caused by “improper disposal of cigarettes on a balcony.”

The Boise Fire Department and Eagle Fire Departments worked together to combat the early morning two-alarm blaze, which was reported just before 5 a.m. at a two-story, four-plex building. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered “heavy fire conditions” that resulted in a partial roof collapse.

Thankfully, working smoke alarms alerted residents to the situation, and they were able to self-evacuate prior to firefighters arriving on the scene. One resident sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to save two dogs and one cat, but unfortunately, another cat perished in the fire.

All units of the complex suffered severe fire and smoke damage, and all residents are currently displaced. The American Red Cross and Local 149 Burnout Fund are helping the displaced residents navigate the steps ahead.

A child living in the complex said that fire safety training done through the Boise Fire Safe House helped save lives.

“We did what we learned from the firemen with the smoking house at my school last year,” said the child.

This incident serves as an important reminder for smokers to always dispose of cigarettes properly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.