Colorado Springs pet named ‘Ferret Bueller’ finalist in national wacky name contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs ferret with an unusual name has been thrust onto the national stage. "Ferret Bueller" is a finalist in Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names Contest.

Each year, Nationwide says their pet insurance team selects pets with the zaniest names to go up for a public vote.

“When I got Bueller, it was a bit unexpected, so I didn’t have a name picked out yet,” said Ferret Bueller's owner, Emma L. “As any ferret owner knows, they’re not the best listeners, and about a week after having him, the infamous scene from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’—Bueller…. Bueller…. Bueller—was playing on my TV as I was chasing him around the apartment. The name just clicked, and Ferret Bueller was born!”

Other contenders include "Wendy's 4 for $4" and "Angry Potato."

Voting for the contest runs until Saturday, April 19. You can vote daily by heading to this link.