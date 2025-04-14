KHP releases names of 8 people killed in 71-vehicle dust storm pileup

By KAKE News Staff

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — One month after a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Goodland, the Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the eight people killed during the crash.

Around 3:20 p.m. on March 14, KHP was notified of the crash on I-70 near Edson, about 9 miles east of Goodland. Encompassing both the east and westbound lanes of I-70, a total of 71 vehicles were involved in the crash.

KHP says multiple motor vehicle collision reports will be completed to document and separate the collisions that occurred within the event. Investigators believe the separate collisions occurred within a 15-minute timeframe.

KHP has identified the following of those killed in the crash:

Larry Smith, 72, of Sharon Springs Dawson Hogan, 20, of Salina Baiel Sharshembiev, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Carlos Arzate, 48, of Shattuck, Oklahoma Manuel Alarcon, 57, of Dodge City Stephanie Purcell, 61, of Evansville, Indiana Mario Juarez, 31, of Garden City Giovanni Stefan, 60, of Troy, Michigan In addition, 46 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Because of the circumstances of the crash, the exact sequence of events is currently under investigation.

