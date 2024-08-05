Skip to Content
Judgment issues in civil case against owners of Penrose funeral home

Photo of the funeral home before it was demolished.
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - A massive judgment was made in a class action lawsuit against the owners of the Penrose funeral home where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored in Oct. 2023.

class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family members involved in the case shortly after the bodies were discovered.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Return to Nature funeral home owners brings legal consequences to light

The decision was made last week and awarded nearly $1 billion in a default judgment.

The total default judgment was $956,825,044.14, made against Hallfordhomes LLC, Return to Nature Funeral Home, Carie Hallford, and Jon Hallford. There are 125 families in this lawsuit, each of them should receive over $7 million.

Families were notified via email by Leventhal Lewis, the firm that filed the lawsuit, who says that this is the largest judgment in Colorado’s history.

