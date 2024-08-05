Judgment issues in civil case against owners of Penrose funeral home

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - A massive judgment was made in a class action lawsuit against the owners of the Penrose funeral home where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored in Oct. 2023.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family members involved in the case shortly after the bodies were discovered.

The decision was made last week and awarded nearly $1 billion in a default judgment.

The total default judgment was $956,825,044.14, made against Hallfordhomes LLC, Return to Nature Funeral Home, Carie Hallford, and Jon Hallford. There are 125 families in this lawsuit, each of them should receive over $7 million.

Families were notified via email by Leventhal Lewis, the firm that filed the lawsuit, who says that this is the largest judgment in Colorado’s history.