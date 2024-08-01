Colorado Springs barber shop helps kids prepare for school year with free cuts and school supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local Colorado Springs barbershop is helping set kids up for success ahead of the upcoming school year.

Ultimate Barber Shop Co. gave out free haircuts and school supplies to local kids on Thursday and Dozens of families lined up in front of the shop for the event.

This year, the shop said they gave away 72 backpacks stuffed with school supplies. For the families, it was a huge financial help and the shop said they hope it helps these kids head to school with more confidence.

"Haircuts are expensive, right? So why not do free backpacks and haircuts and school supplies, just to bless moms and dads who...it's expensive enough already. Why not give a little bit back?" said Erik Galloway, who organized the event.

This is the second year of the event and organizers said they hope to continue it for years to come.