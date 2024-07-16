Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police officer under investigation for felony-level accusations

Published 12:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officer is being investigated for felony-level allegations.

KRDO13 Investigates found that CSPD Officer Thomas Polistina is the “subject of a criminal investigation.” This is according to Colorado’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Unit, commonly known as POST.

The POST database shows that he is under investigation for "unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer."

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to CSPD for comment. This is a developing story.

