Court documents detail jail escape plan between brothers, both in custody

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Court documents are shedding light on how two brothers planned and executed a prison escape from Fremont County.

An arrest affidavit states Kyle Vanvliet helped his brother Kegan escape from the Fremont County Detention Center by meeting him at a nearby gas station and giving Kegan his car in June.

The inmate, Kegan Vanvliet, escaped and ran over to a gas station about a mile and a half away from the jail, according to court documents.

Documents show that at the Alta Convenience Store Kyle, gave the dangerous inmate the keys to his red Jeep Cherokee before the inmate took off leading authorities on a days-long manhunt to Colorado Springs.

In an interview with a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) detective, Kyle contended he didn't go to the gas station to help his brother, but instead always sits in his car at this gas station. But investigators believe the brothers knew what to do if Kegan could escape.

At the time of his escape, Kegan was facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend.

On June 7, Kegan broke out of jail getting past two sliding security doors to the port on the north side of the jail. Security footage from the jail shows Kegan running out through a rolled-up garage door.

Colorado State Patrol arrested Kegan 40 miles away in Colorado Springs days after the escape.

Deputies charged Kyle with aiding escape, a class 3 felony, on June 27.

KRDO13 Investigates has learned this escape prompted thousands of dollars in security upgrades at the jail.