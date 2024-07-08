2 former Las Animas County deputies facing multiple charges for 2022 arrest

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two former Las Animas County deputies are now each facing multiple criminal charges in connection with a November 2022 arrest during which they tased a man nearly three dozen times.

Former deputies, Henry Trujillo and Mikhail Noel are each facing five criminal charges, including assault, official misconduct, official oppression, menacing, and failure to intervene. Both men were fired by the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office in August of 2022.

In the time since the incident, Kenneth Espinoza, the man who was arrested, has been awarded $1.5 million as part of a use of force lawsuit.

Body cam footage of the incident can be seen here.