Special city council meeting scheduled to “reprimand” council member

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - District 1 City Councilman Dave Donelson announced that he would hold a press conference on the steps of Colorado Springs City Hall on June 28 at 2:00 p.m.

This press conference is a direct response to a special City Council meeting that is scheduled for July 2.

Donaldson says the special meeting is to "reprimand and punish" him for comments he made during a City Council meeting on June 25. These comments were made by Councilman Donelson when he pointed out that several Councilmembers had received campaign donations from the applicant (Weidner) for the Arrowswest Apartments Development and rezone and asked those members to recuse themselves from the vote.

The City Council says that the special July meeting is to discuss an alleged violation of rules of decorum.