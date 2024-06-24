Colorado Springs mayor addresses apparent council rift, future of ambulance service in city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mayor of Colorado Springs says the city is coming up with a plan for the future of ambulance services; despite what appears to be a rift between city officials and the council.

In Monday's monthly press conference, Mayor Yemi Mobolade addressed the rising tensions over the failed proposal to start a city-run ambulance service.

Now, the mayor says they are working through it and looking toward the future.

The failed proposal was shot down by five city council members nearly two weeks ago.

“That would have established a fire-based enterprise and allowed our nationally recognized fire department to manage our own emergency ambulance transport,” Mayor Mobolade said.

It's a vote that appears to have created a divide between the majority of the city council and some city officials.

Colorado Springs fire chief Randy Royal shared his disappointment on social media regarding the city council's vote to not move forward with a city-run ambulance service; the mayor then shared the post and agreed.

That prompted the five city council members to defend their vote, saying it was due to financial concerns about the program's ability to operate without using tax dollars.

Last week KRDO13 Investigates obtained an email complaint filed by the fire chief.

He complained to the council president about councilwoman Lynette Crow-Iverson's tone and behavior during the fire department's proposal, describing it as “disrespectful" and "derogatory."

KRDO13 Investigates asked the mayor about the current relationship between council members and city officials as it relates to the city getting business done.

Mayor Mobolade cited the above as "just disappointments and human response" and said his team is working on solutions to the EMS problem.

“One is to negotiate and extend the AMR contract. Two is to open up a full request for proposal process. We call it also RFP. And then three is to continue to work with my fellow council members to explore different alternative solutions,” Mayor Mobolade said.

As of right now, it's unclear when a decision will be made although the city's current ambulance provider contract is set to expire in less than a year.

However, the mayor says he is in talks with each council member about the three options.

If you want our team to investigate a story, email us tips at 13Investigates@krdo.com.