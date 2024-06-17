City pledges to clean up West Colorado Springs trash overflow after KRDO13 Investigates report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People on the westside of Colorado Springs are dealing with a massive pile of trash.

It hasn't been picked up for weeks, so they asked our KRDO13 Investigates team for help.

The trash is blowing down Boulder Place along the Mesa Springs Greenway.

David Wilson describes the pile as something he's never seen in a public place, “The only word that comes to mind is putrid. Decaying.”

It's littering the street his son lives on.

“It just looks horrible. If anybody is using this area like a tourist or something, they're going to think really badly of our city. But, even worse than that, it's a health hazard. I've seen, unfortunately, homeless people going through it. I've seen raccoons, dogs and they're going to spread diseases,” Wilson said.

David's not the only one who's over the eyesore.

“Like, kind of strange. Just waking up in the morning and seeing people literally rummaging through the trash cans,” nearby resident Dane Nilsson said.

The overflow is now forcing them to take matters into their own hands.

“We've been personally taking our garbage to, you know, dump sites. But, otherwise we've kept the one in the front as a dummy hand for a while and we're keeping things in the backyard so it isn't spreading everywhere through the neighborhood,” Nilsson said.

KRDO13 Investigates made some calls to figure out who's responsible for cleaning it up. We found out it’s Colorado Springs Utilities.

The utility has an agreement with the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services to empty the trash cans when they’re full.

CSU is supposed to notify the city when trash needs picked up, but they say they weren't aware of the problem here.

Now, CSU and the city are promising to get it all cleaned up by the end of the week.

If you have something you would like KRDO13 Investigates to look into, send an email to 13investigates@krdo.com.