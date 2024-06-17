BNSF says it will mow weeds after KRDO13 Investigates report on fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates is getting results after a concerned citizen reached out about knee-high weeds alongside a railroad track that runs right behind a mobile home park for seniors.

Residents of the park are concerned about fire danger next to the tracks, especially during red flag conditions like we saw across the state Monday. The concern is that the train wheels could throw sparks onto the dry grass and start a fire.

Dee Brown, a resident of the park says she contacted BNSF Railway last year in August to get the weeds mowed down and they told her to contact Union Pacific. After nearly a year of emails and phone calls with both companies, she says she got nowhere as each company said the other was responsible for the land.

Brown said BNSF finally claimed responsibility for the land last month, but then just recently told her they had no record of her report.

After KRDO 13 Investigates got involved, BNSF said in an email Monday that none of its crews in the area were aware of the issue, but they will have mowers out on Tuesday to take care of the overgrown vegetation.