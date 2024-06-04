Pueblo County Residents reporting TANF benefits stolen

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple residents in Pueblo County are reporting their Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) was stolen over the past week. They say they woke up to find hundreds of dollars missing from their benefits accounts they needed to use for groceries, diapers, and formula.

Amanda Welty-Soto is one of those residents. She is a mom and says she woke up on June 2nd to find that five hundred and forty dollars had been withdrawn in cash from her account from a Denver Wells Fargo.

"This is not just like a one-and-done blow, you're like, this is affecting our livelihoods," Wells-Soto said.

Wells-Soto says that she immediately went to the Pueblo County DHS and filled out a form that showed the theft. She was then told the department would take thirty days to investigate, and it would be six weeks until she saw any kind of compensation. She was also told to report the theft to the police.

KRDO13 Investigates has reached out to the Pueblo County DHS today to get clarity via phone and email to understand how widespread the problem is. We did not get an answer before our deadline.

The El Paso County Department of Health says they have seen an increase in benefits theft over the last month. They ask benefits recipients to secure their accounts by changing their PIN and contacting their case worker if they notice any money missing from their account.