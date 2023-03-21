Pueblo Police search for suspect in 2022 deadly shooting, needs help identifying a person of interest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help finding a homicide suspect and identifying a person of interest.

According to police, 26-year-old Austin Aragon is the suspect in a December homicide.

On Dec. 2, 2022, around 2:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street on reports of a shooting.

On Dec. 19, 2022, police identified Aragon as a suspect.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. An injured woman at the scene was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. The coroner said Valdez was shot.

Police earlier released a video showing the person of interest.

The Pueblo Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7876 or visit the website by clicking here.