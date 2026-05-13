Unseasonably warm temperatures with PM showers and storms

Tonight, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening. We do have a chance for some showers and even possibly a thunderstorm to move through areas along the Pikes Peak Region. The High Country does have the best chances for seeing any type of moisture, as do the Eastern Plains. Most of the rain activity should wind down late in the evening, but a few showers and storms could linger up into the mountains into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will bring us partly cloudy skies with another slight chance of afternoon showers and storms. We will also continue to see warm temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Colorado Springs could set a record high on Thursday with a forecast high of 86°. We do have a Red Flag Warning for some mountain communities and portions of the foothills that will be in effect from Thursday, 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. in the evening.

A chance of afternoon showers and storms will continue on Friday and Saturday, as we see slightly cooler conditions. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for most communities along the I-25 Corridor, with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will bring us mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Cooler and wetter weather arrives on Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will only be in the lower 60s.

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