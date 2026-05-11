Three arrested for DUI in Pueblo within 20 minutes

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Three people were arrested on suspicion of DUI early Sunday morning after Pueblo Police say they found them passed out behind the wheel of running vehicles within about 20 minutes of each other.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were first dispatched around 1:52 a.m. on May 10 to the 200 block of Santa Fe for a report of a man unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police say they identified the man as 27-year-old Quindell Bryant. Officers say Bryant was arrested on charges of DUI, DUI Per Se, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Courtesy of PPD

While taking Bryant into custody, officers say they located another man passed out behind the wheel of a separate running vehicle. Police identified him as 38-year-old Meliton Duran, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to PPD.

Photos below are courtesy of PPD.

After Duran was arrested, police say security alerted them to a third driver who was reportedly unconscious behind the wheel of another running vehicle in the parking lot. Police say they identified her as 38-year-old Ali Gonzalez, who was also arrested on suspicion of DUI.

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