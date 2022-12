PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim from a shooting that occurred on December 2, 2022, in the 1000 block of E. 6th St.

The coroner says that Alonzo Valdez, a 32-year-old, was an apparent victim of a gunshot wound.

At this time, the coroner has an autopsy scheduled.