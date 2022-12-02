Skip to Content
One man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting on Pueblo’s east side

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Pueblo's east side that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, there was a shooting at 2:02 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 6th St. Friday.

At the scene, officers found one man dead and an injured woman. According to police, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:45 a.m., there was still a heavy police presence in the area.

According to the PPD, this is the 25th homicide investigation in the city so far in 2022.

This is a developing story.

