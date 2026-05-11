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Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department
By
today at 3:52 PM
Published 3:50 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle that drove away, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say they responded around 1:55 a.m. on May 9 in the 400 block of East 4th Street, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PPD.

Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 40-year-old female Krystin Michelle Schletter.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had left the scene before police arrived.

Police say they later located the vehicle and identified the driver as Lariah Escajeda. She was arrested and faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and careless driving.

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Article Topic Follows: News
4th Street Bridge
East 4th Street
Krystin Michelle Schletter
Lariah Escajeda
Pueblo Police Department
Toyota Camry
Vehicular Homicide

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