Police need help to identify ‘persons of interest’ in Pueblo unsolved homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released several images of "persons of interest" in an unsolved murder investigation in Pueblo.

On Dec. 2, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of E. 6th St. at 2:02 a.m. At the scene, police found a man dead and a woman suffering life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. The coroner said Valdez was shot.

Thursday, the PPD, released multiple images of two individuals. Investigators are now asking the community for help identifying them.

According to the PPD, detectives "need to speak with these individuals" regarding Valdez's homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Medina at 719-320-6006. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit a tip online here.