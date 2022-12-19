Police identify suspect in shooting on Pueblo’s east side that left one dead, another injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 2, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:02 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 6th St. At the scene, officers found one man dead and an injured woman. According to police, she was taken to a local hospital.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. The coroner said Valdez was shot.

Monday, the PPD announced Austin Aragon was identified as the suspect in the homicide as Austin Aragon. According to the PPD, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Aragon for the crimes of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree.

KRDO has reached out to the PPD for clarification on whether or not Aragon was arrested.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Medina at 719-320-6006. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit a tip online here.