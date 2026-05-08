Skip to Content
News

K9 Mako’s sharp nose leads to major drug bust in El Paso County

EPSO
By
Published 4:01 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is recognizing K9 Mako after he alerted to a vehicle that reportedly contained 138 grams of cocaine and over 2,000 fentanyl pills.

EPSO says on May 7, Deputy Richardson and K9 Mako responded to a request for an open-air sniff around a vehicle during a traffic stop near Academy Blvd and Briargate Parkway.

Courtesy: EPSO
Courtesy: EPSO

During the search, law enforcement says K9 Mako alerted to the suspect's vehicle, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

EPSO says, "Our K9 partners are manpower multipliers- and we are incredibly thankful for their service to our community and commitment to the mission of public safety in the Pikes Peak region."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Academy Blvd
Briargate Parkway
Cocaine
Deputy Richardson
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Fentanyl pills
K9 Mako
KRDO
Pikes Peak region

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.