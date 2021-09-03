Mt. Carmel gives supplies to veterans and active-duty military for Patriot Day

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event Friday, handing out hundreds of food kits to veterans and active-duty military and their families.

The event started at 9 a.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center's upper parking lot and was opened to the public around noon, Mt. Carmel said.

Patriot Day occurs on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost on 9/11, along with the first responders, according to the veterans organization. They said they chose to host their Give Back event a week before Patriot Day to respect the solemnity of Sept. 11.

"Mt. Carmel and our partner organizations want to come together for our sixth consecutive year and honor Patriot Day by providing service and goodwill to the community," said Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director Bob McLaughlin. "By giving our time, skills, and resources, we strengthen our community and reaffirm the spirit of patriotism and unity our community felt in the days and months that followed 9/11."

Some of the partner organizations giving fresh produce and non-perishable food and necessities were Feed the Children, Coalition to Salute America's Heroes, Care & Share, and Safeway.