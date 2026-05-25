Crews urgently try to prevent leak or explosion of chemical tank in California, where thousands are evacuated

By Nina Giraldo, Taylor Romine, Emma Tucker, Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — Crews in Southern California are again working through the night to stop a massive tank filled with a toxic chemical from leaking or causing a catastrophic explosion as tens of thousands of residents remain evacuated due to possible health risks and the prospect of damage from a blast.

About 50,000 people in the roughly 9-square-mile potential blast radius in Orange County w﻿ere told to leave their homes last week, with many spending the Memorial Day weekend in shelters, hotels or with friends and family outside the danger zone. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency for the area.

After discovering a crack in the tank at the GKN Aerospace facility Saturday night, crews returned to the structure late Sunday for an “all-night mission” to determine whether the fissure goes all the way through the exterior – a key step in confirming whether dangerous internal pressure has been released.

If the crack does not extend all the way, pressure could still be trapped inside, leaving the possibility of a “catastrophic worst-case scenario,” Orange County Fire Authority Interim Chief TJ McGovern told CNN’s Rosemary Church.

Since the tank began showing signs of trouble Thursday – with heat and pressure building inside – officials in the Garden Grove area have warned of two possible scenarios: an explosion that would send debris flying into the homes and businesses that surround the site or a leak that would send 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate into the soil and air.

Methyl methacrylate, or MMA, can cause respiratory issues and irritation to the skin and eyes upon exposure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

McGovern reaffirmed Sunday there is currently no leak, telling CNN that authorities are doing continuous air monitoring in the vicinity.

Officials plan to vet findings from the overnight mission Monday morning and provide an update on the explosion threat.

If pressure has been released, officials can start looking at reducing the size of the evacuation zones, “and that’s kind of a step that we’re really looking forward to,” McGovern said.

Busy tourist destinations like Disneyland and another theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm, are nearby but are not included in the evacuation zone.

“At this time, there is no impact to Disneyland Resort due to this situation and the resort remains open to guests,” the Disneyland website said Sunday, adding the theme park is actively monitoring the situation and working with local authorities.

Here’s what we know about the tank and what authorities are doing to prevent a potential disaster:

Tank began to overheat Thursday

Authorities first responded to GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove on Thursday for a vapor release from the tank, McGovern said Friday. One of the tanks at the facility had overheated and activated a relief valve and sprinklers to cool the tank, he said.

But the valves on the tank were “gummed up” and the temperature inside continued to rise, officials have said. Methyl methacrylate’s “happy place” is 50 degrees, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief and Unified Incident Commander Craig Covey said Friday, noting the increase in temperature could lead to a leak or explosion.

When MMA overheats, a chemical reaction is triggered that is difficult to control inside a large tank, according to Elias Picazo, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Southern California.

“Here we have the potential for a thermal runaway where that’s the problem in itself: The reaction produces heat, but heat also initiates the reaction, and it’s this vicious cycle,” Picazo told CNN.

That’s why authorities are trying to keep the tank as cool as possible, to keep the chemical reactions happening inside the tank stabilized, according to Elaine Bernal, a chemistry lecturer at California State University, Long Beach.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin told CNN on Sunday “a low-volume release, where the local authorities are going to be able to monitor, neutralize, and contain a threat” is most likely.

“Right now, this is an emergency response,” Zeldin said. “This isn’t yet an environmental response, and the scale of that environmental response will be determined based off of what happens when that tank fails.”

Almost 800 state and local first responders have been deployed to respond, Newsom said, including toxicologists, hazmat teams and public health sheltering experts.

Authorities were attempting Saturday to solidify the chemical inside the tank from the outside inward — a process Concialdi likened to an ice cube freezing. But he warned those efforts may not succeed.

“A couple things could happen. … The tank could crack and start spilling out all that 7,000 gallons of chemical, or there could be a catastrophic explosion,” Concialdi told CNN Saturday, noting they are “unsure” of the exact temperature at which the tank could ignite or explode.

Officials said earlier the tank’s temperature gauge had maxed out at 100 degrees, making it difficult to determine how much hotter conditions inside may actually be.

On Sunday evening, two firefighters could be seen approaching the tank and climbing to the top.

The fire authority released a blast zone map Saturday outlining areas that could be impacted if the tank explodes. The map shows three rings around the facility representing zones of severe, moderate and light structural damage.

GKN apologized to evacuated residents and businesses in a statement Sunday and said it is working with emergency services and hazardous materials teams “to monitor the condition of the affected material and are working round the clock to mitigate the risk of a leak.”

“We are acutely aware of the uncertainty this incident is causing and sincerely apologise for the ongoing disruption to the local community,” the statement said.

Newsom issued a state of emergency and submitted a request to President Donald Trump for an emergency declaration to support ongoing response operations, and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced an anonymous tip line and reporting form for anyone with information about the incident or what led to it.

Residents file class-action lawsuit against tank owner

Two residents, a couple who live in the evacuation zone, filed a lawsuit Saturday against GKN Aerospace, alleging the company negligently stored and handled MMA, which led to widespread disruptions for their community.

“It’s extremely serious,” attorney Filippo Marchino of the X-Law Group, who’s leading the class-action suit, told CNN.

“Aside from just being evacuated, everything that they know and love is inside their home. It’s their place of refuge,” Marchino said.

GKN Aerospace declined to comment on the lawsuit Sunday.

The lawsuit was filed as a proposed class action, and the couple are the lead plaintiffs. Marchino said roughly 100 to 120 other residents have already expressed interest in joining the case.

The lawsuit claims the company’s handling of the chemical created dangerous conditions that threatened public health and safety by creating an ongoing risk of fire, explosion, toxic chemical exposure and environmental contamination that affected tens of thousands of residents, businesses and schools near the facility.

The couple, who have been camping since being evacuated from their home within the potential blast radius, say they have been dealing with displacement costs, fears about contamination and disruptions to the use of their home, according to the complaint.

Some residents reporting symptoms

Exposure to MMA can cause nausea, dizziness and “significant irritation” to the lungs and nasal passages, Orange County Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong said.

The chemical can produce a fruit-like scent, although smelling it doesn’t mean you’ve gotten enough exposure to have symptoms, she said in another update.

Officials said the chemical has not been detected in the air, but some residents said they’ve experienced symptoms.

“I forgot to close the window during the Thursday night, and I regret it,” said Stanton resident Van Ly, who evacuated Friday. “My throat and the inside of my nose feel sore, and my wife felt dizzy Friday night.”

Miguel Loo, who lives with his fiancée inside the evacuation zone in the city of Westminster, told CNN Saturday he and his fiancée’s mother had been experiencing headaches since Thursday.

The EPA is leading air monitoring efforts as part of the unified command team, while the Orange County Health Care Agency is leading the public health response, the South Coast Air Quality Management District told CNN.

In an update Saturday evening, Harry Allen with the EPA said the agency had deployed 24 stationary monitors, which operate around the clock and have not picked up any contaminants.

Evacuated residents flock to shelters

Air should be safe outside the evacuation zone, said Chinsio-Kwong, urging people to leave the affected area.

Some school districts in the evacuation zone announced they would be moving to online learning. Garden Grove Unified School District said its 13 affected schools would remain closed “until further notice,” and district trustee Walter Muneton said the schools would shift to virtual learning.

Westminster School District also said parents should be prepared to transition to online learning next week.

Meanwhile, Kennedy High School in Anaheim canceled its graduation on Friday and rescheduled it for Tuesday, May 26.

The Red Cross opened a seventh shelter for evacuees Sunday as others in the area reached capacity for overnight stays.

Nearby hotels were also offering discounted rates over the holiday weekend.

“People need to get out of their houses and get into a safe space because when this thing goes, depending on the wind direction it’s going, we cannot control the weather,” Covey said.

Dawnedra Phillips, who lives in the evacuation zone, told CNN affiliate KABC she is taking warnings from officials seriously and staying at a shelter for evacuees in Cypress.

“I’m waiting it out, ‘cause here we have our community and we’re supporting each other the best that we can with what we have going on right now,” Phillips said. “I don’t care how old you are, it’s going to harm you one way or another.”

Ju Pyo, her husband and three children ended up at another shelter in La Palma after being unable to find a hotel room for the night.

“We are the last family allowed to come in at this point. It was like 10:30 or 11 in the morning, so we are lucky,” Pyo told KABC.

Like Phillips, Pyo said they aren’t taking chances and will wait until officials say it’s safe to return home.

Past inspection led to violation and settlement

GKN Aerospace says its Garden Grove location is the “world’s leading provider of military transparency systems and commercial aircraft transparencies.” Aircraft transparency systems include canopies, windshields and windows.

Issues revealed in a November 2020 inspection at the Garden Grove facility led to a violation notice and GKN Aerospace paying nearly $1 million in a settlement.

The inspection by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, or AQMD – a regional pollution control agency – determined the site had failed to maintain and keep required records documenting its VOC emissions, which produce poor air quality if they are released at harmful levels, according to the agency.

Inspectors also found GKN had operated new equipment without securing a permit as well as existing equipment that did not match the description in the permit, the agency said. It also modified permitted equipment without applying for a permit change, which is required by the agency, the statement said.

The company received two notices to comply — mandating fixes to the reported issues — in December 2020 and February 2021, the agency said, but it failed to comply. That led to a notice of violation in April 2021 and a civil penalty of roughly $900,000 paid by GKN, the agency said.

Since the violation, the agency said it has been “working closely with GKN to help resolve these permitting issues.”

Two more notices to comply were issued to GKN in March of last year requesting operating records as well as applications for registering certain equipment and a change in facility ownership, said AQMD.

When reached for comment on the previous violation and settlement, GKN reiterated its earlier statement about working to resolve the current situation at the facility that led to evacuations but did not address any previous issues.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Hanna Park, Lauren Mascarenhas, Maria Prieto Aguilar, Amanda Musa, Karina Tsui, Rebekah Riess and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.