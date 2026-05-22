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Former El Paso County sheriff reflects on years of service during visit

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
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Published 2:58 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Retired Sheriff Bernard Barry made a special visit to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) this week, reconnecting with staff and reflecting on his service to the community.

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Courtesy: EPSO

Barry served as El Paso County’s 25th sheriff from 1983 to 1995. During his visit, he met with current Sheriff Joseph Roybal, shared stories from his years in law enforcement, and even joined Patrol Deputy Epperson for a ride-along, according to EPSO.

The visit comes as Barry prepares to celebrate his 95th birthday later this month, says EPSO.

EPSO
EPSO
EPSO

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Barry was especially interested in seeing how technology has transformed modern policing. Staff showed him some of the tools now used to support investigations, improve public safety, and help deputies hold criminals accountable.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked Barry for his years of leadership and dedication to El Paso County, calling his impact on the community a lasting legacy.

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