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Colorado Springs to commemorate Gerald ‘Jay’ Cimino Day

Phil Long Dealerships
By
Updated
today at 4:09 PM
Published 4:07 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs will observe Gerald “Jay” Cimino Day on March 26 to honor the late president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships for his contributions to the Colorado Springs community, according to officials.

In 2024, the city and Mayor Mobolade declared March 26 Jay Cimino Day, who passed away in February that year.

Cimino was known for his three nonprofits: Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community Center in Trinidad, CO; Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center; and Sister Blandina Wellness Gardens in Trinidad. 

“Jay had a lasting impact throughout the state,” said Phil Long Dealerships’ President/CEO and Partner Kevin Shaughnessy. “He instilled in us what it means to champion the success of others and connect people to the resources they need to be their best. We are committed to continuing his legacy of philanthropy and investing in our community’s growth and vibrancy.”

Phil Long Dealerships confirms it will host the “Thanks, Jay” community giveback campaign for a third year. The dealership says that for every new or pre-owned car sold in April, a donation will be made to one of the following five community causes:

  • Pepper’s Senior Dog Sanctuary
  • Keep It Clean and Safe COS
  • FullCircle
  • Mt. Carmel Wellness and Community Center
  • Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

The dealership says that since its inception, the "Thanks, Jay" campaign has donated nearly $195,000 to local nonprofits.

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