Phil Long Dealerships to hold ‘Thanks, Jay’ donation event in honor of local philanthropist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Phil Long Dealerships will host their second annual community giveback campaign this spring.

The event is in honor of Jay Cimino, a local philanthropist and former President/CEO, who passed away last year.

Dubbed the "Thanks, Jay" event, dealerships will donate to one of five causes for each vehicle sold in April. Customers will be able to select the cause of their choosing.

According to Phil Long Dealerships, Jay Cimino has a long list of achievements. A list provided by the company is below: