Restaurant Roundup: Colorado Springs manager fired after failed inspection, downtown grill cooking up high score

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week’s low score restaurant did a staffing purge after finding out how badly the restaurant was being run. Meanwhile, the cook at our high-scoring restaurant called it a hole in the wall - but the food certainly doesn’t taste like it!

Low scores:

The Garbanzo at N Powers and N Carefree failed its recent routine health inspection with 13 violations.

The inspector reported that cooking utensils and the cutting board were only getting washed once per day!

Several food items were also found to be at unsafe temperatures, and the kitchen floors, walls and ceilings were dirty.

But when we stopped by, a woman from corporate was there.

She said they’re whipping the place back into shape after firing the manager and other staff!

“The previous manager that was here was not great,” Courtney, a Market Leader for the company, admitted. “This restaurant was extremely dirty. There’s just been a lot of bad things.”

Now? Things are looking up.

“We’ve had multiple professional cleaning companies here,” She said. “Things are silver and shiny again. We’re trying to kind of take back control of this restaurant.”

Garbanzo is still awaiting its re-inspection.

High scores:

We have a perfect score this week: The new Whiskey Rose on N Academy Boulevard.

Other High Scores include:

The Pies & Grinders in Monument, Lee’s Sandwiches off Barnes Road, and The Green Line Grill in Downtown Colorado Springs.

“Good training, came straight from the top,” The Green Line Cook, Sandis Van Etten, answers when we asked how they stay so clean.

Sandis is a cook at The Green Line Grill and says "boss man" has run a tight ship since they opened 16 years ago.

“The bar next door's always changed but we’ve always stuck around,” Sandis said with pride.

The Green Line serves up one of the tastiest burgers in Colorado Springs – Oklahoma style!

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Reminder: all of our high and low-scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

Click here for a look at all the most recent health inspection scores.

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