The City of Colorado Springs announces March 26th as Jay Cimino Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs will be celebrating the life and legacy of Jay Cimino today, March 26. Cimino was the long-time CEO and Chairman of Phil Long Dealerships who passed away in late February.

He was laid to rest in early March, during a celebration of life where his friends, family, and other members of the community gathered. City officials are declaring March 26th as Jay Cimino Day. And they’ll announce this proclamation at a city council meeting starting at 10 a.m. It’s being held on the third floor of city hall at 107 North Nevada Avenue.

As a thank you to Cimino and all he’s done within our community Phil Long Dealerships will be holding a community give-back campaign. For every new or pre-owned vehicle sold in April, a donation will be made to one of five community focused organizations selected by the customer.

To watch the ceremony online, click here.