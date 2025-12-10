‘Halfway Home Pueblo’ exceeds toy drive donation goal

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo nonprofit is holding its annual Christmas toy giveaway this month, and says it exceeded its goal for donations.

Halfway Home Pueblo says it supports children year-round through things like tutoring and life skills training. During the holidays, part of that support comes by the way of gifts.

Last year, KRDO13 reported that the group was not meeting its toy collection goals. However, they say this year was a different story.

"Yeah, we exceeded our goal," said William Wright with Halfway Home Pueblo. "They're having Christmas and thanks to you guys... We did something special for one family who requested a Christmas tree and a ham. And with the donations, we were able to make that happen."

Toys will be distributed later this month. To learn more about Halfway Home Pueblo, click here.

