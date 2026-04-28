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D11 fifth graders raise and release trout through hands-on conservation program

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Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fifth graders at Howbert Elementary School, a D11 Outdoor Education school, said goodbye to the trout they've raised by hand since October on April 27, releasing them into the wild.

The students released them at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs after raising the trout from eggs while learning about ecosystems, conservation, and water stewardship, according to D11.

"It was exciting to see them all getting released. They're like free now. They can swim wherever they want. They have a big enclosure now," said fifth grader Alyssa Stein.

Howbert teacher Chelsea Green told KRDO13 that the assignment was a great chance for the students to not only learn teamwork but also how to protect natural waterways from pollution.

The hands-on program is made possible through a partnership with Colorado Trout Unlimited, with the goal of teaching science and protecting the environment.

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