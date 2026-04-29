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Combat medic’s quick actions save hiker after major heart attack

Dvids/Fort Carson
By
Updated
today at 5:15 PM
Published 5:14 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson Combat Medic helped save a life at the top of the Manitou Incline during his first weekend in Colorado.

According to Fort Carson, Specialist Faraz Farooqui, a Combat Medic with 1st Battalion 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, performed medical training two days after arriving at Fort Carson from Texas.

Spc. Farooqui was resting after completing the incline when he noticed a man in need of help. After realizing the man was having a medical emergency, officials say he began taking his vitals while calling for help.

Fort Carson says the man was airlifted to the hospital, where it was discovered he had suffered from a major heart attack. Officials say he is now recovering and attending rehabilitation appointments.

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