Skip to Content
News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff visits Beulah students on Earth Day

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
By
Published 5:34 PM

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) joined students at Beulah School of Natural Sciences to celebrate Earth Day with several conservation activities.

CPW says they worked alongside the Pueblo Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center and the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District to provide activities including archery, bluebird box projects, raptor presentations, bear, mountain lion, and ferret awareness activities, wildlife skull and hide observations, tree and garden planting and more.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

According to officials, the school's connection to nature is evident throughout the year, with students participating in outdoor classes, greenhouse work, and trips to nearby mountain parks as part of the curriculum.

“Earth Day is the biggest holiday of the year at our school because it reflects who we are,” said Perry Rogers, school principal. “Our students spend the entire year learning about earth sciences, ecology and the outdoors, and today gives them a chance to bring those lessons to life through hands-on activities that are very different from a typical day in the classroom.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.