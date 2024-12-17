A Pueblo non-profit is in desperate need of toys for the holidays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Christmas is a week away and a non-profit from Pueblo says they're in desperate need of toys.

They're asking for help from the community, hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Last week, the nonprofit Halfway Home Pueblo learned that two major toy donors are backing out this year. Now they're seeking help from the community.

William Wright is the president and founder of Halfway Home, which is a youth resource center in Pueblo.

The nonprofit started hosting their Christmas toy drive in 2019 and every year they say they see a big need in their community.

"Every year we get an additional 20-30 families. An additional 50 to 75 kids," said Wright. "We probably have 100-150 toys to hit our goal. I would need another 550 toys. We expect to 700 kids this year."

They're reaching out to the community in hopes that people will donate toys.

This comes after two major donors are no longer donating toys to them due to their budget. One of them would donate 300 toys, according to the organization.

Wright said they're staying positive and they're doing everything they can. For example, on Wednesday they're having a toy drive hoping it will help them fill in the gap.

"Come Wednesday night, we're going to count up all the toys and see what our number is. And then hopefully with the monetary donations, we'll be able to go buy the rest of them," said Wright. "Wright said he's not giving up because he knows firsthand what this means to parents and their kids."

"A parent come here and say, Mr. Wright this is the only gift we're going to get for Christmas. And with them families, I may try to give them two," said Wright.

Wright said they do this event knowing that on the receiving end, kids will have a memorable holiday.

"Those kids smile always brings joy to your face. And that's what our goal is here to make every kid feel special because they are," said Wright.

If you would like to donate toys, they'll be open from now until Thursday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Halfway Home Pueblo is located at 803 W 4th St Suite B & Suite R, Pueblo, CO 81003.