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Quick-thinking teen earns 911 Hero Award for saving mother

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Updated
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:31 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It’s been just over a month since a close call that nearly cost Sylvia Reyes her life.

Reyes was at home with her daughter when she suddenly felt chills and a tightness in her chest. But instead of panicking or ignoring the warning signs, her 13-year-old daughter, Madilyn, sprang into action.

“Back in elementary school, we did this 911 training, and I was just trying to remember as much as I could—I was replaying it in my head,” Madilyn said.

Her quick thinking made all the difference. On April 28, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office named Madilyn a 911 Hero, awarding her a medal and certificate for her courage.

“I was very proud of her—the way she handled everything, the phone call, the information she gave,” Reyes said. “They were able to find our house and get there within minutes.”

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