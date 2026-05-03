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Escalated demonstration ends with 3 arrests

krdo13
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Published 9:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Three arrests have been made after police responded to a demonstration on private business property Saturday night at the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard.

The demonstration involved a local group obstructing business employees and customers on the private property, who, according to police, became fearful for their safety, prompting Real-Time Crime Center drone deployment.

The business initiated a partial lockdown, shutting down aspects of its facility and services due to the ongoing demonstration.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Jacob Ross Lesterud, Brandon Ean Rincon and Frances Archuleta on charges including trespassing and police interference.

According to police, the group refused to cooperate and began surrounding and blocking the public entrances and exits, also obstructing pedestrian and vehicle traffic on the private property.

After the three arrests were made, officers report the majority of the group chose to leave the premises to avoid criminal charges.

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