Non-profit striking out umpire shortage and helping local veterans all at once

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KRDO) - In 2023, Justin Langley completed umpire training with 'Protect the Game' and today he's calling high school baseball games behind the dish.

"I'm getting paid to do something I love, and it's fun," Justin Langley is two years into his umpiring career.

After he was medically discharged from the military in 2012, Langley said he had many jobs but nothing steady until an ad for free umpiring classes and gear came across his Facebook page in 2023. He went to the classes, got the free gear, and was off and running.

"I'd say that we as a society have missed these opportunities in the past, and so Protect the Game stepping up has been a blessing," Langley told KRDO13.

Langley has even managed to find a silver lining in the one aspect that's driving away many from the umpiring profession: heckling from coaches and parents.

"Being able to take that, tongue lashing from fans and from coaches, and as a veteran, obviously, with PTSD and those kinds of things are difficult. right. Being able to learn to adjust to that, and to overcome that has been a big blessing," Langley said.

While Langley says his newfound umpiring career has helped bring much-needed stability to his life post military it's done even more for others."[Other veterans] went through, and it just took them from homeless status to getting some money and finding shelters, getting back on their feet."