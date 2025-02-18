Colorado non-profits partnering to give veterans free umpire training in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The non-profit "Protect the Game" is partnering with Mt. Carmel in Colorado Springs to provide free umpire training classes and equipment this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Participants will get their umpire certification by the end of the course and hundreds of dollars of free equipment to start calling games. The courses are open to all veterans and their family members, including children as young as 14.

Protect the Game will host three classes at the D-Bat off of Jamboree Circle from 6 to 9 p.m. February 20-22 (Thursday through Sunday). Participants must go to all three classes to complete their certification by the end. National Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira will make an appearance Friday at 6 p.m.

Protect the Game is also partnering with "Battlefields2Ballfields" (Pereira's organization) and Colorado Springs Sports Corp.