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Motorcyclist dies in east Colorado Springs traffic crash

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Published 7:22 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A motorcyclist died early Saturday in a traffic crash near the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Van Buren Street.

The fatal crash occurred just before one this morning, and speed appears to be a contributing factor.

The Colorado Springs Communications Center received a call reporting the crash involving a motorcycle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and found the driver of the motorcycle deceased.

CSPD's Major Crash Team responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation into the incident.

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Marina Garcia

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