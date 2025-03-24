Second Pueblo police officer released from hospital following shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says a second officer has returned home following a shooting and stay at the hospital. The department is still awaiting the recovery and return home of a third officer.

According to the department, the officers were shot at by a suspect, Billy Soto, last Tuesday night. After a standoff, Soto was ultimately shot and killed by police, the department said.

WATCH: Video shows urgent moments as shots are fired at Pueblo police, three officers injured

Police say the suspect, Billy Soto, was a self-admitted MS13 gang member. Chief Noeller says he was out on bond for three felony cases. He was also wanted on attempted murder charges, according to police.

As they await the recovery of the third officer in the hospital, PPD would not disclose if their condition was critial, good, or fair. PPD only said the officer is in "stable" condition, which just means their condition is not changing.